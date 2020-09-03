Marie Osmond Is Leaving 'The Talk'

Marie Osmond is officially exiting The Talk. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Osmond will be leaving the daytime talk show after one season as a co-host. As for the reason behind her exit, the publication noted that she is currently working on other projects, including a new show with ViacomCBS.

CBS released a statement in which they opened up about this news. In their message, they noted that they will miss Osmond, but that they wish her the best in her career as she moves on to another chapter. Their statement read, "Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience. We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

During The Talk's summer hiatus, longtime executive producer and showrunner John Redmann exited the series. The show will reportedly announce a replacement for Redmann ahead of their return to production. In her own statement about the news, Osmond acknowledged Redmann departure. She shared that she is looking forward to working with him on other projects that they are developing. "One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," Osmond noted. "Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

This story is developing.