‘The Talk’ Host Sheryl Underwood Sparks Backlash for Saying White People Can’t Dance

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood recently sparked a backlash after saying that white people can’t dance.

Dancing off-duty FBI agent loses gun during backflip, accidentally shoots bar patron. Do you think he should be charged? #EverybodyTalks — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 4, 2018

During the panel discussion on Monday, the group shared their thoughts on the story of an FBI agent who was breakdancing in a bar and dropped his gun, which went off and struck a patron.

Over the course of the conversation, Underwood came to crack a joke about white people not being good dancers.

While I’m not saying what Roseanne said was right, why was it ok that @sherylunderwood made a comment about white people not being able to dance and NOBODY at the table even flinched???? Racism works both ways. #doublestandard #hypocrite — kim laird (@kimmie9501) June 4, 2018

That comment has gone on to set off a major backlash online, with at least one person taking the standpoint that “Racism works both ways.”

@sherylunderwood said a racist comment, right after speaking about racist comments? Really? @THEsaragilbert where were you? I heard crickets. — Mr Rainbow Cowboy (@MrRainbowCowboy) June 4, 2018

“Just saw [The Talk.] the ladies were discussing some racist comment by Rosanne. Then switched to a FBI agent who gun went off dancing,” one viewer noted. “Major problem [Sheryl Underwood] said ‘its a shame too cause he was one of the 2 good white dancers’ follow by another racist white joke #notcool.”

#EverybodyTalks I’m sorry @sherylunderwood is so racist. Her comment regarding FBI agent being one of few white ppl that can dance is uncalled for. This is not a laughing matter yet she can sit there withSarah Gilbert and agree with decision about Rosanne being racist. Stop now — Gramof11 (@Hoveljo) June 4, 2018

“In light of the roseanne stuff maybe sheryl underwood should keep her racist comments about white can’t dance to her self,” another Twitter user said. “Not funny any more.”

“Seems that a lot of viewers are upset with comments made by [Sheryl Underwood on todays [The Talk] regarding white people not knowing how to dance, moments after talking about the racist comments that caused the cancellation of Roseanne,” someone else pointed out.

@sherylunderwood …I’m so disappointed I’ll never watch the talk again..I was bodyshamed for not being able to dance very well Now I can never dance..disappointed I’m your racist comment…it was horrible I feel shamed all over thanks to you…you lost a lot of views today — Lisa Flick (@Lflickster) June 4, 2018

At this time, Underwood does not appear to have addressed the backlash, but it is possible she may on the next episode of The Talk.