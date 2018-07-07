TV Shows

‘The Talk’ Host Sheryl Underwood Sparks Backlash for Saying White People Can’t Dance

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood recently sparked a backlash after saying that white people can’t dance.

During the panel discussion on Monday, the group shared their thoughts on the story of an FBI agent who was breakdancing in a bar and dropped his gun, which went off and struck a patron.

Over the course of the conversation, Underwood came to crack a joke about white people not being good dancers.

That comment has gone on to set off a major backlash online, with at least one person taking the standpoint that “Racism works both ways.”

“Just saw [The Talk.] the ladies were discussing some racist comment by Rosanne. Then switched to a FBI agent who gun went off dancing,” one viewer noted. “Major problem [Sheryl Underwood] said ‘its a shame too cause he was one of the 2 good white dancers’ follow by another racist white joke #notcool.”

“In light of the roseanne stuff maybe sheryl underwood should keep her racist comments about white can’t dance to her self,” another Twitter user said. “Not funny any more.”

“Seems that a lot of viewers are upset with comments made by [Sheryl Underwood on todays [The Talk] regarding white people not knowing how to dance, moments after talking about the racist comments that caused the cancellation of Roseanne,” someone else pointed out.

At this time, Underwood does not appear to have addressed the backlash, but it is possible she may on the next episode of The Talk.

