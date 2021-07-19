'The Talk': Carrie Ann Inaba Teases Major Announcement About Her Future on the Show

✖

The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba had some good news to share with fans, teasing an update on her return to the daytime talk show soon. The Dancing With The Stars judge stepped away from the show in April due to health concerns, a few weeks after she discussed her pain caused by her autoimmune conditions. Inaba's departure came just after Sharon Osbourne left the show in March following a CBS internal investigation and her controversial statements on Piers Morgan.

"I noticed a lot of you are asking about The Talk, if I’m coming back and what’s happening there," Inaba, 53, said at the start of an Instagram Story video on Thursday, reports Us Weekly. She said she will have "some news soon" about her future with the show. She went on to congratulate actor Jerry O'Connell, who was named Osbourne's replacement and will be the first male co-host for the show.

"As soon as I know what’s going on with The Talk I will let you know, I promise," Inaba said, before going on to assure fans she will be on DWTS this fall. "I’m very excited about Dancing With the Stars starting on September 20," she continued. "We got our official date and everything’s good, and I look forward to sharing with you guys the news about The Talk."

Inaba announced she was taking a leave of absence from The Talk on April 26 so she can focus on her "health and well-being." In a video, Inaba thanked her Talk co-stars and staff for being understanding of her decision. "I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and the support from the Talk family and I hope to be back soon. Take care. And I'll keep you updated," she said at the time.

The former In Living Color star has kept her promise since then, frequently sharing videos with fans on Instagram. In early June, she said she was doing much better after stepping away from the show. She said she was meeting with healers and focusing on her energy. "[I was] in chronic pain all the time," Inaba said. "Basically, since the pandemic hit, I have been in extreme pain. I’m on the road to recovery and I’m extremely grateful."

At that time, Inaba still couldn't provide a concrete date for her return on The Talk. "I don’t know the answer to that yet. I’m so grateful The Talk has given me this time to take care of myself and be on this incredible healing journey," she told fans. "We are probably going to sit down and have some discussions about what the future is and when I go back, maybe the end of this month. … I do miss everybody at The Talk and I look forward to be able to do what I love to do when the time is right."

Last week, CBS confirmed O'Connell will become the first full-time male co-host of The Talk. He will join Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Eve, Elaine Welterwoth, and Inaba when the show's new season starts later this year. Although O'Connell is best known as an actor thanks to Stand by Me, Billions, and many other movies and TV shows, he has become a fan-favorite for daytime talk show viewers in recent years. He has guest-hosted episodes of Today, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and The Wendy Williams Show.