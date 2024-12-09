ESPN’s Lee Corso Undergoes Medical Procedure, Misses ‘College GameDay’

As ESPN’s College GameDay head to Atlanta Sunday for the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Texas, legendary analyst Lee Corso was noticeably absent. Corso, 89, was forced to miss the Week 15 instalment of the ESPN show after he underwent a “minor procedure,” marking his latest College GameDay absence.

Host Reece Davis, who was joined by regulars Pat McAfee and Nick Saban, gave the update at the top of the show, telling viewers that Corso underwent a “minor procedure,” according to the New York Post. Although Davis didn’t provide further details, he said Corso was “doing great” and the team “look forward to getting Lee back here in the postseason. Know he’s watching right now, and he’ll be with us throughout the day”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Corso, who joined ESPN in 1987, is a College GameDay staple and the only original member of the show. However, his appearance on the show has been greatly impacted in the current season due to a number of health issues. Corso did not travel with the crew to Dublin, Ireland in Week 0, per Athlon Sports, and missed two straight weeks in October because he was feeling “under the weather.”

Due to the string of absences and growing health concerns, some have begun to question Corso’s future on the show, with ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus said during a November appearance on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast that he will speak with the host after this season.

“Listen, I think we’re going to do what we’ve done now for a couple of years running, which is, we’re going to have a conversation with him after the season, see where things are,” Magnus said. “He’s a special guy. He’s one of the nicest men any of your listeners or anyone on Earth has ever come across. And he’s been absolutely iconic on the show.”

As for Corso’s plans? He said in a profile from Alex Kirshner in GQ in 2023 that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I’m gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville,” he said. “They hook him around the neck, and they pull him off the stage as he keeps talking.”

Prior to joining ESPN, Corso was an assistant and head coach at the college level and spent much of his time as the head coach at Indiana (1973-1982). He was also the head coach at Louisville (1969-1972) and led the team to a 9-1 record during his final season.