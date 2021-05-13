Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals 'Sad' News After Exiting 'The Talk'

✖

Carrie Ann Inaba is a single woman again. The Talk co-host, who is on temporary leave from the show due to health concerns, shared on Instagram Wednesday that she was no longer dating boyfriend Fabien Viteri. Inaba shared a heartfelt reflection on her Story, saying she was "trying to allow the emotions" that came with her recent heartbreak.

"I am single. Again. I am also … grateful for what was," Inaba wrote on social media. "Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong, allowing myself space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."

Sharing several sweet throwback photos from throughout her relationship with Viteri, Inaba wrote, "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it’s over is enormously painful. Losing your friend … losing the hopes and dreams … your partner … the person you shared everything with .. your person … your love. It’s hard."

Inaba added she is "not going to fake that I am OK" after their split, but instead plans to "celebrate my emotions, because it tells me that I’m alive and that my heart loves deeply." The longtime Dancing With the Stars judge added, "It was real. True love. And I’m so sad it’s over. But I’m grateful it happened. So very grateful."

Inaba first opened up about her burgeoning relationship with Viteri on The Talk in September 2020, gushing to her co-hosts at the time, "I have fallen in love and I am now in a committed relationship. He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He’s been so supportive and a mature adult ‘cause maybe sometimes I’m not, so that’s working really well."

Last month, Inaba announced she would be taking a leave of absence from The Talk to "focus on [her] wellbeing." She has yet to announce when she is expecting to return to the daytime talk show. "I know you guys understand health is the most important thing," she wrote on social media at the time, tagging her post #AutoimmuneWarrior. Inaba has been open about her problems with autoimmune diseases throughout the years, having been previously diagnosed with lupus, Sjogrën’s, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and vasculitis.