Carrie Ann Inaba Teases 'The Talk' Return Amid 'Healing' Moment

✖

Carrie Ann Inaba shares she's feeling much better since stepping down from her co-host duties on The Talk to take care of her health. Though, she is planning to rejoin the daytime talk show at some point in the near future. The former dancer answered a few questions on social media where she revealed her new physical and mental health status amid her health and wellness journey. “I’m feeling so good, feeling better by the day,” she shared via Instagram Story on Wednesday. She also shared that she's been meeting with healers and doing energy work in her time away from TV. “[I was] in chronic pain all the time. Basically, since the pandemic hit, I have been in extreme pain. I’m on the road to recovery and I’m extremely grateful.”

She didn't give any specific dates as to when she'll be returning to popular show, but she thanked the show for allowing her to take some space and focus on her health. “I don’t know the answer to that yet. I’m so grateful The Talk has given me this time to take care of myself and be on this incredible healing journey,” Inaba added, per Us Weekly. “We are probably going to sit down and have some discussions about what the future is and when I go back, maybe the end of this month. … I do miss everybody at The Talk and I look forward to be able to do what I love to do when the time is right.”

Inaba joined the series for Season 9 in 2019. The Hawaiian native announced her temporary departure from the show in April of 2021 as she continues fighting an autoimmune disorder. “I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing,” she said at the time, tagging “#AutoimmuneWarrior in her post. “I know you guys understand health is the most important thing.” Carrie Ann has a number of health concerns including lupus, Sjogrën’s, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis. She also fell ill with a case of COVID-19 last year, which led to a tough battle with the disease.

In addition to her return to the daytime show, the choreographer confirmed that she will also be returning to Dancing With the Stars as a judge for its 30th season. New episodes with host Tyra Banks are expected to premiere in the fall on ABC.