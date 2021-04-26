'The Talk’: Carrie Ann Inaba Takes Sudden Leave of Absence

By Stephanie Downs

On Monday, Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from The Talk. According to TV Line, Inaba shared the news via her social media accounts by posting a video about her decision. This news comes about a month after the Dancing With the Stars judge revealed that she was experiencing severe pain due to her autoimmune conditions.

0comments

This story is developing.

Start the Conversation

of