'The Talk’: Carrie Ann Inaba Takes Sudden Leave of Absence

✖

On Monday, Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from The Talk. According to TV Line, Inaba shared the news via her social media accounts by posting a video about her decision. This news comes about a month after the Dancing With the Stars judge revealed that she was experiencing severe pain due to her autoimmune conditions.

I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0RQck8TVBq — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) April 26, 2021

This story is developing.