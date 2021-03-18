'The Talk' Sharon Osbourne: Everything to Know About the Co-Host's Racism Investigation

An investigation into Sharon Osbourne's workplace temperament was sparked after the host's heated conversation with her co-hosts regarding her public support of her friend Piers Morgan –– whom many called racist after sharing his remarks on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Following Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan revealed he thought the conversation was "absolutely disgraceful" and that he didn't believe a word she said. "I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” Morgan said on the set of Good Morning Britain. Shortly after, the Wake Up author left his post from the morning show. Osbourne came to her friend's defense on Twitter after Morgan announced his departure. "Piers Morgan, I am with you. I stand by you," she wrote. "People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're speaking your truth." Given the current surrounding his statements, naturally, Osbourne was asked to clarify her statement on the show and the conversation quickly became tense. “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said. “Right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist,” Sherly Underwood said. "I think it’s too late. I think that seed is already sown,” Osbourne answered.

A Tense Exchange of Words . @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021 Osbourne was asked to explain her tweet in defense of Morgan on the March 10 episode of The Talk. "While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist," Sheryl Underwood said. To which, Osbourne responded with hurt and confusion. "I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," she said, showing emotion at the perceived accusation. Underwood further detailed the reason behind the backlash. "It was not the exact words of racism, it's the implications and the reaction to it. To not want to address that [Meghan] is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist," she said, adding that she'd never heard her co-host make a racist remark in the time they'd worked together.

Osbourne's Apology pic.twitter.com/1h7pV8gC4u — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 12, 2021 While she didn't give an apology on the show, Osbourne tweeted an apology later on March 12. "After some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community," she tweeted. "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better."

Sharon's Side of The Story Osbourne spoke with Variety Magazine about the controversy blaming the network for the line of questioning. The talk show host claims she was "totally blindsided" by the conversation and was unprepared for the serious discussion. "I blame the network for it. I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning of the segment," Osbourne said in the interview. "I said, 'Sure, they can ask me whatever.' But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions. I was just so hurt, caught off-guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock. I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter ... They had me there for 20 minutes."

Underwood Shares Her Side Sheryl Underwood stopped by the Steve Harvey Morning Show to give her a rundown of the events. "I got calls from all over the world from people that I was wondering, 'How did you find me? How do you know me?' I was getting prayers, I was getting love," she told Harvey. "And I want people to know this, I believe that God was telling me, 'I have a plan for you. I am about to pour down a blessing upon you. I just need to know, are you ready because you will face this again?' … I just wanted to be a better example for people that are working just a regular old job, that had to compose themselves." On her own podcast Sheryl Underwood Radio, she says there was a moment where she felt the conversation took a turn. "I thought we were having a conversation like we normally do. But then I got a feeling that, wait a minute, this ain't what it usually is. I also got another feeling of, 'Okay, Sheryl, this is time for you to step up into the leadership position,'" she said on the March 13 episode.

More Accusations Follow 3. After Osbourne's former colleague Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne referred to her as "ghetto" and got her fired from "The Talk", Osbourne had her attorneys send a cease and desist letter saying if she didn't delete the tweet below, she would be sued

https://t.co/yxDdy7SDyZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021 Things began to get worse for Osbourne when former co-host Holly Robinson-Peete revealed that she was also fired from the daytime talk show because Osbourne complained that she and fellow co-host Leah Remini were "ghetto." "I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too "ghetto" for #theTalk...then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co-host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to #fbf," she wrote on March 12.

Osbourne Responds to Robinson-Peete On March 14, Osbourne addressed the accusations lobbed at her by Robinson-Peete by posting a photo of an old email she received from her former co-star after her firing. Along with the photo, Osbourne tweeted, "In response to Holly Robinson Peete's accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk and saying she was 'too ghetto' to be on The Talk. I never once uttered those words and I am sharing an email sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk and Ms. Peete's email speaks for itself." In her interview with Variety, she doubled down on her denial of the accusation. "It's an absolute lie — a 110 percent lie," she said. "I cannot have anyone fired … And that is not a term I use. That's not in my vocabulary. I don't speak like that. The only ghetto I know is the Warsaw Ghetto and I think that's the only time I've ever referred to something like that."

A Brief Hiatus 7. NEWS After my story posted, CBS sent me this updated statement announcing that they are extending the hiatus of "The Talk" until next Tuesday. Previously, "The Talk" was set to return tomorrow. My Story: https://t.co/rQTAuHj2bj pic.twitter.com/EoE5pKkqSV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021 On March 14, the network announced the show would take a small break as it began an investigation into the allegation leveled against the show's co-host. "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review," the network said in a statement. The network extended the break for another week in light of its findings.

Leah Remini Joins the Conversation 1. Exclusive: Sharon Osbourne, co-host of the CBS daytime panel show "The Talk," would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as "wonton" and "slanty eyes," according to multiple sources. https://t.co/6A4DrRnSVx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021 As the investigation pushed forward, other allegations came forward accusing Osbourne of using racial slurs when referring to past co-workers. Former co-host Leah Remini spoke with journalist Yashar Ali about her time working with Osbourne, claiming that she once fired at Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert. "I mean, who the f–– does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn't be pillow-talking with our boss," Remini alleged Osbourne said. She also said Osbourne mocked Gilbert's sexuality, saying, "Why won't the p––y licker do anything about the wonton?" and "Why won't the fish-eater be part of this discussion? She's the f––ing executive producer." "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host," Osbourne's publicist Howard Bragman said in a statement. "For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature."