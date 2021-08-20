✖

Carrie Ann Inaba is not returning to CBS' The Talk, the Dancing With the Stars judge announced on Friday. Inaba, who co-hosted the daytime talk show for three seasons, announced a leave of absence in April to focus on her health. Just days before her announcement, Page Six reported that executives were looking for another male host to replace Inaba.

Inaba shared the news on Instagram, confirming this was a mutual decision between herself and CBS. "I am filled with immense gratitude for my journey on [The Talk]," Inaba wrote in an accompanying statement. "It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at The Talk, following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect [Julie Chen Moonves] and [Sara Gilbert]."

"Dreams do come true if you work hard for them," Inaba continued. "I have made beautiful and lifelong friendships, I’ve had so many unforgettable experiences, (be prepared for a few memories shared in the next few days), and I’ve learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we’ve shared with you. My heart is full and content. I’m truly grateful for all that was, all that is (life is in perfection), and all that will be. To all my friends and family at [The Talk], I wish you a great season ahead! And, I also very much look forward to my own future as well."

At the end of her message, Inaba confirmed she will be back for Dancing With the Stars Season 30. She also shared an inspirational message. "Life is good. And endings can be as beautiful as beginnings," she wrote.

In late April, Inaba announced a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on her "health and well-being." Over the summer, Inaba often kept fans up to date on her health and often thanked The Talk producers and her co-stars for their ongoing support. Inaba has a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease, which she said has caused "chronic pain" since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Inaba began appearing on The Talk as a guest co-host in 2017 and was later promoted to full-time co-host for the 2018-2019 season. Her decision to leave the show means there will be two new co-hosts joining Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Eve, and Elaine Welterwoth since Jerry O'Connell was hired to replace Sharon Osbourne. O'Connell has become a fan-favorite daytime talk show guest host in recent years and co-hosted several episodes of The Talk this year.

Back on Monday, sources told Page Six that CBS was considering hiring another man to replace Inaba. "They haven’t announced it, but Carrie Ann is not returning, and they’ve been trying out comics and athletes to take her place," the source said at the time. CBS has not announced a replacement for Inaba.