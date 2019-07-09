‘The Society’ Gets Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix has announced that it has renewed freshman drama series The Society for Season 2. The series follows a group of teens who inexplicably wind up in an exact copy of their affluent New England city, but all of their parents have vanished. The show’s cast features Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, José Julián and Alex MacNicoll. Season 1 of The Society has been a critical success for the streaming service, with it currently holding an 83 percent Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

“An intriguing tangle of mystery and melodrama, what The Society lacks in levity — and at times clarity — it makes up for with its surprisingly thoughtful exploration of community, culture, and what it means to grow up,” reads the Critics Consensus on the film and TV review aggregator site.

Variety critic Caroline Framke previously praise the series, writing in her review, “Even as much as The Society spins its wheels — and with 10 episodes clocking in at a solid hour each encompassing a sprawling cast, it inevitably does — there just aren’t many other teen shows that routinely debate the advantages of capitalism versus socialism or democracy versus dictatorship.”

“With the exception of a time jump deeper into the season, The Society rarely takes shortcuts while the teens figure out what it means to build a community from the ground up, and what the dynamics of their old world mean in this new one,” she added.

#TheSociety has been renewed for Season 2! Coming in 2020 pic.twitter.com/JUXW7HZDxv — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 9, 2019

Since the news was revealed, fans of the show have been sounding off on Twitter, with one exclaiming, “WE’RE GETTING A SEASON 2 OF THE SOCIETY. WE’RE GETTING A SEASON 2 OF THE SOCIETY. WE’RE GETTING A SEASON 2 OF THE SOCIETY. WE’RE GETTING A SEASON 2 OF THE SOCIETY.”

“WE’RE ACTUALLY GOING TO HAVE A WHOLE NEW SEASON. A. NEW. SEASON,” another fan tweeted. “THE FANDOM IS ALIVE. THE SHIPS ARE COMING. NEW PLOTS, NEW CHARACTERS, NEW SOUNDTRACK, NEW MEMES — NEW EVERYTHING. FLUFF WILL MELT US. ANGST AWAITS. THE SOCIETY IS THRIVING. SOMEONE HOLD ME I CANNOT.”

THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL THE SOCIETY 2 COMING 2020 pic.twitter.com/7CiowDOmdC — the soc|ety season two // marco (@cuzitsevan) July 9, 2019

At this time, there is no specific premiere date announced for Season 2 of The Society, but it is expected to debut next year.