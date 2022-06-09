'The Simpsons' Season 34 Premiere Date Revealed as Show's Historic Run Continues

✖

After concluding its 33rd season back on May 22, The Simpsons won't make fans wait very long for more laughs. The history-making animated comedy is officially set to return to Fox in Fall 2022, with the network revealing on Monday. June 6 that The Simpsons Season 34 will premiere on Sunday, June 25. The premiere was shared as Fox released its 2022-2023 TV season schedule.

Season 34 of the hit animated series will be part of Fox's returning "Animation Domination" night on Sundays. After kicking off with The Simpsons at 8 p.m. ET, the night will move on to the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family in The Great North Season 3 at 8: 30 p.m. Returning favorite Bob's Burgers will take up the 9 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. time slot, with the night concluding with new episodes of Family Guy at 9:30 p.m.

Stock up on your beer and donuts because The Simpsons return to Sundays at 8/7c for Season 34, starting September 25! 🍻🍩 pic.twitter.com/kFF3Qgw5E0 — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) June 6, 2022

The Season 34 premiere date comes after Fox in March 2021 confirmed that The Simpsons was renewed for Seasons 33 and 34, the move meaning that the series will have produced 757 episodes by the end of Season 34. The 700th episode aired as part of Season 33 in March of last year. At the time of the renewal, The Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening said in a statement, "Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time."

The Simpsons began airing in 1989 and is the longest-running scripted show in TV history, having surpassed Gunsmoke in that honor during its 29th season. Throughout its history-making run, the series has dozens of Emmy and Annie Awards, as well as Environmental Media Awards, People's Choice Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, and Peabody Awards.

Elsewhere on Fox's 2022-2023 schedule, the network's hit series 9-1-1 is set to return for Season 6 on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET alongside the Season 2 premiere of The Cleaning Lady at 9 p.m. Other highlights of the schedule include the return of The Masked Singer, which will kick off its eight-season on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Fox's popular WWE Friday Night Smackdown will continue on Fridays beginning at 8 p.m. throughout the season.