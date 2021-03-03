'The Simpsons' Renewed for Seasons 33 and 34 at Fox

✖

The Simpsons has just been renewed for two more seasons. On Wednesday, it was announced that the iconic animated sitcom has been renewed for Seasons 33 and 34 at Fox. With the move, The Simpsons will have produced 757 episodes by the end of Season 34. The 700th episode is scheduled to air on March 21.

"Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises," The Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening said a statement, as reported by Deadline. "Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time." The Simpsons is the longest-running scripted show in TV history. It surpassed Gunsmoke of that honor during its 29th season.

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

The news comes after Fox renewed Family Guy and Bob's Burgers for two more seasons. Family Guy will now have a 19th and 20th season, while Bob's Burgers will have a 12th and 13th season. This also marks the second consecutive two-year pickup for Homer, Bart, Marge Lisa and Maggie. Overall, Fox has seven animated series this year - The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob Burger's, Bless the Harts, Duncanville, The Great North and Housebroken.

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, stated. “Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode.

The Simpsons began airing in 1989 and has currently aired a total of 697 episodes. During its run, The Simpsons have won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, nine Environmental Media Awards, seven People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. It also won a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for Best Animated Short Film (The Longest Daycare).