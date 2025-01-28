‘The Rookie’: ‘Messy’ Romance In Store for Season 7

The Rookie Season 7 is already bringing some complications for relationships, and there’s going to be some messy romance for one. Since the start of the series, fans had been rooting for Melissa O’Neil’s Lucy Chen and Eric Winter’s Tim Bradford and when they finally got together in Season 5, it was like nothing could get in the way. That is until Tim was involved in something messy connected to his past in Season 6, leading him to break up with Lucy since he wasn’t being honest about what was going on.

While the two seem to be doing fine as friends and colleagues, O’Neil told Entertainment Tonight that “it’s messy” between the two cops. “But those are the most compelling stories, I think, to see.” As for whether or not the two will ever get back together, Winter said that they will “work as a team to try to navigate what it is to come from the place they were and still have to work together on a regular basis.”

(Disney/Mike Taing) MELISSA O’NEIL, ERIC WINTER

Even if it might still be some time until Chenford is reunited for real, fans are not the only ones hoping for a reconciliation. “I hope they find their way to each other, and I hope that they do it in a way that honors who they are as individuals and also honors what the fans have come to love, which is their personalities and how they interplay with each other and their dynamics,” O’Neil expressed.

They both have to work on themselves, and taking the time away from their relationship may be good. The fact that they are still able to have a mutual respect for one another so much so that they can even have bets with each other when it comes to their rookies. That being said, there are certainly still some complications, and with the season just starting, who knows what could be in store for Chenford.

Since Lucy and Tim were friends and colleagues before they were dating, it’s nice to see that they can still be friends and colleagues after they’ve dated. Of course, it’s clear that there are still feelings there and the fact that even the actors are open to the two getting back together, it could just be a matter of time before it happens. Fans will just have to wait and see on new episodes of The Rookie airing on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.