George Lopez's New Sitcom Is Coming to NBC

Comedian George Lopez will star in a new comedy for NBC. Lopez vs. Lopez, which co-stars Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez, was ordered to series on Wednesday. This will be Lopez's fourth series, but first on a major broadcaster since his long-running eponymous ABC sitcom.

Lopez vs. Lopez will also star Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black, Diary of a Future President) as Lopez's ex-wife Rosie, described as a "ball of energy who's barely overbearing" and an insurance agent. Matt Shively (The Real O'Neals) will play Quinten, Mayan's live-in boyfriend who is the bane of Lopez's existence. Brice Gonzalez plays Mayan and Quinten's five-year-old son Chance. Laci Mosley (iCarly) has a recurring part as Mayan's best friend Brookie, while Kiran Deol (Sunnyside) plays veterinarian Dr. Pocha, who is Mayan and Brookie's boss.

(Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez has been in development since June 2021, when NBC put in a put pilot order. The network formally ordered the pilot in October 2021 and must have liked what they saw to pick it up straight to series. The show is described as "a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between," reports Variety.

Debby Wolfe is a writer and executive producer via Mi Vida Loba. Bruce Helford (Roseanne, The Conners) is an executive producer on the series, alongside Lopez and Mayan. Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts are also executive producers. Universal Television is the studio behind Lopez vs. Lopez.

Lopez, 61, became one of the few Latino stars on broadcast television in 2002 when ABC launched George Lopez. Although the show was only modestly successful in the ratings, it aired for six seasons, with 120 episodes produced. The show remains in syndication on TBS. After George Lopez wrapped, Lopez hosted a TBS late-night talk show until 2011. In 2014, he starred in FX's Saint George, which lasted just one season. Lopez took another shot at fronting a sitcom with TVLand's Lopez, but it only lasted two seasons before it was canceled in 2017.

Mayan, 26, is Lopez's daughter with ex-wife Ann Serrano. She appeared in an episode of George Lopez in 2007 and had a part in her father's 2009 TV movie Mr. Troop Man. Mayan also starred in 2017's Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie.

Lopez vs. Lopez is the second major pilot picked up to series at NBC this month. The peacock network also ordered the new Quantum Leap series, which picks up 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) disappeared. Raymond Lee stars as Dr. Ben Seong, who restarts the project to discover its time-travel mysteries. NBC also has a Night Court revival in the works for the 2022-2023 season.