'The Originals' Star Daniel Gillies' Next Role Revealed

Daniel Gillies is returning to The CW! The actor portrayed the vampire Elijah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals from 2010 to 2018. Now, he is gearing up for a different role on the network. It was previously announced that he is set to star in the upcoming series Sight Unseen, which centers on a homicide detective, Tess (Dolly Lewis), who is forced to quit her job after she nearly kills her partner. She is also diagnosed as clinically blind. TVLine confirms that Gillies will play Jake, the aforementioned partner. He still solves crimes with Tess. While he's "by the book," she's "an outsider."

"A connection pulls them together," despite their relationship being professional. Their connection isn't good news for Tess' seeing-eye guide, Sunny (Agam Darshi), who begins to wonder if there's more to them than meets the eye. Sight Unseen is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions for Bell Media's CTV in Canada. John Fawcett is the director and executive producer alongside co=showrunners Karen Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, John Morayniss of Blink49, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin, Front Street Pictures' Charles Cooper, and writer Derek Schreyer. Ryan Knighton serves as co-executive producer.

Sight Unseen will mark Daniel Gillies' return to The CW after The Originals ended in 2018. He has been pretty busy since then, however. In 2019, he served as the narrator for the podcast series Marvel's Thor: Metal Gods. He appeared in the films Occupation: Rainfall in 2020 and Coming Home in the Dark in 2021. On the TV side, Gillies recurred throughout the first four seasons of Netflix's hit series Virgin River as Mark Monroe. He can most recently be seen on the Australian drama The Newsreader as Charlie Tate in the second season, which aired last month.

While Sight Unseen will be coming to The CW, it won't be for a while. The series, along with other new procedural Wild Cards, were ordered for the fall 2024 schedule. So, if everything stays on schedule, fans still have a year to go. It may seem like a long time from now, but it always seems like the year goes by faster than it does. In the meantime, hopefully, Gillies is able to pick up another job or two once the actors' strike comes to an end. The Vampire Diaries is on Max and Peacock, while The Originals is on Freevee. So either way, fans will be able to watch Gillies, even if it's not quite Sight Unseen just yet.