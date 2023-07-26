'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Schedule Revealed

Virgin River's upcoming fifth season will debut in two parts. Ahead of the anticipated return of the Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson-starring series, Netflix on Monday announced that Virgin River Season 5 will drop its first 10 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 7, with the final two episodes set to premiere Thursday, Nov. 30 as holiday episodes. The premiere schedule marks the first time the show has aired in two parts.



In the upcoming season, there will be "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart," per the official synopsis, which adds, "Issues of motherhood push Melto make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past," the synopsis continues. "To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations – with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

(Photo: Netflix)

Along with Breckenridge and Henderson returning as Mel and Jack, returning series regulars include Tim Matheson as Doc, Annette O'Toole as Hope, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Zibby Allen as Brie, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Marco Grazzini as Mike, Mark Ghanimé as Cameron, and Kai Bradbury as Denny. Meanwhile, Kandyse McClure is joining the main cast this season.



Developed by Sue Tenney based on the books by Robyn Carr, Virgin River centers around Mel Monroe, a woman who answers an ad to become a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern California town. She soon finds that life there isn't as simple as she expected.

(Photo: Netflix)

Patrick Sean Smith, Sue Tenney, Amy Palmer Robertson, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Robyn Carr serve as executive producers, with Monika Mitchell, Felipe Rodriguez, Martin Wood, Jem Garrard, Andy Mikita, and Gail Harvey attached to Season as directors. The first four seasons of Virgin River are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 5 Part One is scheduled to debut on Sept. 7, with the final two holiday episodes set to drop on Nov. 30. The series has already been renewed for Season 6.