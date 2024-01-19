'The Originals' Alum Joins 'The Rookie' for Season 6

The Rookie's cast is expanding to include a witch. TVLine reports that The Originals star Danielle Campbell will be recurring in the upcoming sixth season of the ABC procedural as LAPD psychiatrist Blair. While Campbell will be introduced in the premiere episode, it's unknown how many episodes she will be in or in what capacity. The opener will see the aftermath of the Season 5 finale, which saw Thorsen's life on the line after getting ambushed, and it may not have been the end of it.

Campbell is most known for her role as the powerful young witch Davina Claire on the CW supernatural drama. Other shows include fellow CW series Tell Me a Story, Marvel's Runaways, Freeform's Famous in Love, Prison Break, and the Disney Channel Original Movie StarStruck. She can most recently be seen in the sci-fi thriller Share?, which released last November. Now that she's adding The Rookie to her filmography, it's going to be exciting to see what she will bring to the table. It's unknown if the recurring role could become permanent or beyond her season arc, but it's always possible.

Due to the strikes, Season 6 of The Rookie will be the show's shortest season yet, with only 10 episodes. It's likely Campbell will only be in a handful, but that might depend on the storyline that takes place while she's on. It's not surprising that she's being brought on in the premiere, considering that the events of the Season 5 finale were pretty intense, not to mention the fact that Nolan and Bailey will be in complete wedding mode, which is as stressful as ever.

Meanwhile, The Rookie Season 6 has been a long time coming. ABC renewed the procedural in April 2023, with the finale premiering a month later. Its spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, was not as lucky, unfortunately. After only just one season and months of waiting because of the strikes, it was previously announced that Feds was canceled. There is still hope that some of the characters could appear on The Rookie, but it is a disappointment that those characters won't be on their own show anymore.

Fans will have to watch the Season 6 premiere of The Rookie on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC to see what happens and how Danielle Campbell will come into the mix. It will be exciting to see her back on TV again, so fingers crossed that she's in a lot of episodes.