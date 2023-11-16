Jenna Dewan Gives Update on 'The Rookie' Season 6 (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is "just as excited" as fans are for The Rookie Season 6. After a cliffhanger ending for Season 5 left fans eagerly awaiting the fate of their favorite first responders, Dewan teased an "emotional" next chapter of the ABC drama in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, revealing that filming is just about to begin on the new season.

"What's so great is how excited the fans are. I've been really touched and really moved," said Dewan, who has played Bailey Nune since Season 3 of the procedural. Filming for The Rookie's new season is gearing up to begin next week following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, she revealed, promising, "Season 6 will be here sooner [rather] than later."

"We are so excited. I cannot wait to get back into Bailey's shoes and all the fun," the actress continued. "And I've missed everybody. I've missed Nathan [Fillion]; I've missed the whole cast. So we are just as excited, trust me." One of the "greatest things" about filming The Rookie is feeling "like a fan" herself, Dewan told PopCulture. "I get these scripts and I truly don't know [what's going to happen]. I find out as I read," she explained.

What Dewan does know is that Season 6 is going to be "action-packed, of course," with the show's signature humor and heart. "I know we're all kind of looking forward to the wedding and Nolan and Bailey – how's that going to go down? Where's that going to be? So I'm just as excited," she teased. "I am anxiously awaiting the script to see how it goes, but I've heard it's going to be emotional and wonderful."

(Photo: Jenna Dewan on behalf of Wells Fargo)

