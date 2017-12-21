‘The Office’ Revival: Meet the Potential New Boss(es)

With whisperings of an Office revival swirling around the internet, fans of the NBC comedy have been dreaming of who they’d like to see sitting in the Dunder Mifflin Scranton regional manager’s chair — assuming Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) doesn’t hold down the fort, that is.

The season 9 finale left the branch in Dwight’s care after a handful of managers (Will Ferrell, James Spader, etc.) tried and failed to fill Michael Scott’s (Steve Carrell) shoes. But it sounds like Dwight’s dream job won’t last throughout the years, because NBC is reportedly already on the hunt for a cast member to fill the manager’s role. And now that word is out that Carrell won’t return to the alleged revival series, we’re left to draw our own conclusions. Here’s who we would love to take over as Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton regional manager.

Jon Hamm

Hamm has proven his comedy chops in stints on NBC shows like 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation (and you can’t forget Saturday Night Live), so anyone fearing a brooding Don Draper-type manager need fear not.

Hamm’s deadpan humor is perfect for The Office, as is his ability to downplay his impossible good looks — imagine him as a tragically unqualified exec who only got to the top by way of his renowned handsomeness.

Mindy Kaling

We can’t get much further without mentioning Mindy Kaling. Her famously superficial character of Kelly Kapoor would be an incredibly entertaining, albeit poor, choice of branch manager. Plus, her time in the Sabre minority executive training program “Print in All Colors” gave fans a tiny glimpse into her outlandish decision making.

Although Kaling recently had her first child and is currently producing the TV series Champions, we could see her coming back to re-claim the show of which she was a main writer and character.

Jason Bateman

Sure, he might be busy filming season two of Netflix’s original series Ozark and season five of Arrested Development, but we think Bateman would be able to squeeze in some time to film as the new Dunder Mifflin boss. We’ve seen him as manager in another joyfully bumbling business on Arrested Development, so it’s really not too far off to wish for Jason Bateman.

A classically misguided manager who means well but constantly makes poor decisions for the company? Office and Arrested Development fans alike will say it sounds a bit familiar.

Lisa Kudrow

Comedic chops? Check. Head in the clouds? Check. Relationship with NBC? Check. The former Phoebe Buffay proved she can balance cringe-worthy comedy with heart-wrenching dramatic notes in the Emmy-nominated series The Comeback — which is exactly what this role would be for Kudrow.

We can picture her playing an in-office guitar jingle that rivals “Smelly Cat” already.

Kyle Maclachlan

Perhaps Maclachlan will find a damn fine cup of coffee in Scranton, Pennsylvania as the regional branch manager for Dunder Mifflin? The Twin Peaks star certainly has the gravitas to be a commanding boss, and Portlandia fans can imagine how his wacky mayor tendencies might translate over onto The Office. For an off-the-wall goofy manager, Maclachlan’s your guy, NBC.

Tiffany Haddish

The time for Haddish to find continued success after her breakout role in Girls Trip would be with this role. Plus, her wild, contagious energy would bring The Office to a whole new level. If you thought Michael Scott’s office parties were crazy, just imagine a Haddish holiday bash.

Bryan Cranston

Breaking Bad may have solidified Cranston as a slightly insane methamphetamine cook (for the good of his family, of course), but his comedy chops were not lost on audiences in the AMC drama. Plus, Malcolm in the Middle fans will remember his cracks during the early 2000s sitcom.

Cranston’s sardonic, sarcastic sense of humor is perfect for an Office revival.

Amy Poehler

While the image of Poehler in Michael Scott’s old office might be a bit of wishful thinking, the Parks and Rec boss has proved what a lovable lead she could be — even if she makes you cringe and pull your hair out while watching. If not Poehler, our hearts are set on her Parks co-star Aziz Ansari, whose Master of None performance proved he could bring a fresh sense of humor to the writer’s room as well.

Hugh Laurie

Who wouldn’t want to watch Laurie inflict his withering stare upon a couple of prank-happy paper salesmen? Especially now that his Hulu series Chance is unlikely to return, Laurie is free to make a name for himself in the comedy realm, although his brief stint on Veep may have already taken care of that.

Laura Dern

If NBC is looking for an annoyingly idealistic corporate crusader, Dern’s time on the Enlightened proves she can be just that. And aside from holding a tight grip on the reigns, Dern’s role in Big Little Lies proved how lovable she can be, even when set in an antagonistic role.