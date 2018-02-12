John Krasinski Totally Down for ‘The Office’ Revival

In a new interview, actor John Krasinski says that he is totally down for a revival of The Office, the show that made him a huge star.

While he was speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, the topic of the potential series revival came up and Kranskinski joked, “Guess who didn’t get a call? Me. What does that say? ‘Know who we didn’t like? Jim!’”

Krasinski famously played Jim Halpert on the show, a role that, arguably, catapulted his career into A-list stardom.

“I haven’t gotten a call yet,” Krasinski added, but when asked if he would return he replied, “Oh my god, are you kidding? I’d love to get that gang back together.”

While there is no confirmation if he will turn up in the proposed Office series revival, Krasinski does have a lot for fans to check out in 2018.

First up is the thriller film A Quiet Place, which stars Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a a married couple with kids who live “an isolated existence in utter silence, for fear of an unknown threat that follows and attacks at any sound.”

Interestingly, Krasinski also directed the film. It is the third feature film he has directed, after 2009’s Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and 2016’s The Hollars.

Next up on the docket for the actor, after A Quiet Place, is the new Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which stars Krasinski in the title role.

In addition to Krasinski, the series also stars Abbie Cornish (Geostorm), Mena Massoud (The 99), Timothy Hutton (American Crime), Peter Fonda (3:10 to Yuma) and Wendell Pierce (The Wire).

Krasinski also executive produces the series alongside Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Michael Bay (Bad Boys, Transformers:

The Last Knight).

Interestingly, this is not the first time Krasinski and Bay have worked together on a project, as Bay directed the actor in 13 Hours:

The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi back in 2016.

This new series sees Krasinski become the 5th actor to portray Tom Clancy’s iconic Jack Ryan character.

He was first portrayed by Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October (1990), then most famously, and most frequently, by legendary actor Harrison Ford in both Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994).

In 2002, Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan in The Sum of All Fears, and most recently the character was portrayed by Chris Pine in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014).

Amazon has confirmed that Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will debut in 2018, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, on Aug. 31.