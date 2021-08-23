'The Office' Reboot Gets Stamp of Approval From NBC Official

✖

Could a reboot of The Office be on the way? According to NBCU content chief Susan Rovner, it's a possibility. Rovner, who is Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, recently attended the Edinburgh International TV Festival, where she initially said "no comment" when asked about plans for a potential reboot of the hit NBC sitcom.

Speaking to Deadline, she added that the decision was up to Greg Daniels, who adapted The Office, originally a BBC mockumentary series, for American television. "Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by," Rovner said. In January, Daniels told Collider that a reboot of The Office was not currently in development but is "not impossible." "It’s not impossible for sure," he said. "I would want to be involved, and I’ve got two other shows I’m working on right now."

The Office ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and starred Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, BJ Novak, Amy Ryan, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper and James Spader. The show was streaming on Netflix before being removed from the platform in December 2020 and migrating to NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.

Carrell starred as Michael Scott, Regional Manager of the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of paper distribution company Dunder Mifflin Inc. When asked by Collider in 2018 about revisiting the character, the actor responded that he didn't see himself participating in any sort of reunion or reboot.

"I feel like I’m a broken record, talking about this because I get asked about it," he said. "The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air. I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be. Ultimately, I think it’s maybe best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was. You’d literally have to have all of the same writers, the same producers, the same directors, and the same actors, and even with all of those components, it just wouldn’t be the same"

Other cast members have expressed interest in revisiting the show including Wilson, who told Collider in 2020 that he would "love" it. "Maybe someday we’ll do something," he shared. "It’s funny, I hear things like, 'We can’t do anything because we ended this show perfectly, and we don’t wanna do anything else.' But then, someone will send some idea that’s just preposterous and I don’t know what to think. Hopefully, one day. The fans would really love it. That’s the thing that counts the most. The fans would really love to see those characters again and have an experience with them."