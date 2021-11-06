‘The Office’ Is Getting a New Remake

The Office is making a comeback, but not in America. Collider reports that the iconic comedy series is added to the roster of original programming in Scandinavia. The deal was made possible after BBC Studios Nordics made a deal with Take Two Studios and STV Productions. The Office was originally a popular British series before the American adaptation, which aired on NBC.

Jan Salling, Head of BBC Studios Nordics, says the production of original programming is growing in the Nordic market . He says it’s the perfect timing to and adapt some fan-favorite shows to the country’s local viewers.

STV is set to co-produce The Office. The original show was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. It was critically acclaimed. The American mockumentary took the format to new heights. It ran for nine successful seasons from 2005-2013 and is responsible for popularizing the careers of its stars including Steve Carell and John Krasinski. The Office has since been adapted in countries like Chile, France, Israel, and India. BBC Studios Nordics, STV, and Take Two haven’t released any details on when production on the show will start.

The American version depicts the work lives and relationships of office employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, a fictional paper company. The office is run by Michael Scott who struggles to maintain a level of high professionalism due to wanting to be liked and make work fun.

Throughout its nine-year run, the show won several awards, including a Peabody Award in 2006, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award for Carell, and four Primetime Emmy Awards, which includes one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006. Carell departed the show in season seven. He returned for the finale episodes.

The Office, the American version, was previously offered on Netflix for streaming. Now, the show is available on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.