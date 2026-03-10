‘The Morning Show’ Adds 2-Time Emmy Winner for Season 5

The Morning Show has added two-time Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels to its upcoming fifth season.

In the Apple TV series, which is led and executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Daniels will play the recurring role of Lukas, a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm, as per Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Daniels is no stranger to the fictional world of journalism, having won an Emmy in 2013 for his role as Will McAvoy in HBO’s The Newsroom. (His other Emmy win came in 2018 for playing Frank Griffin in Netflix’s Godless.)

Jeff Daniels at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

More recently, Daniels has been recurring on Apple TV’s comedy Shrinking, on which he plays the father of Jason Segel’s character. Other recent projects include Showtime and Prime Video’s series American Rust, Netflix’s A Man in Full, and Showtime’s The Comey Rule, which earned the actor a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of former FBI director James Comey. Daniels is also set to play President Ronald Reagan in the upcoming historical political drama Reykjavik.

In addition to Witherspoon and Aniston, Daniels joins a returning cast that includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.

Season 4 of The Morning Show premiered in September 2025 and was set in spring 2024 as the newly-merged UBA-NBN newsroom was forced to grapple with the elusive truth in a polarized U.S.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend Apple TV+ “The Morning Show” Season 4 premiere in New York on September 9, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The Season 4 finale, which debuted in November 2025, found Aniston’s Alex Levy rescuing Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson from Belarus as UBN reeled from another public scandal that ended in the ousting of network executive Celine Dumont (Marion Cotillard). Apple has not announced a Season 5 premiere date at this time.

The Morning Show is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt and directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer also executive produce for studio Media Res, along with Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft. Witherspoon executive produces with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce for Echo Films.