Tom Ellis Speaks out as ‘CIA’ Hits Special Milestone

Tom Ellis is celebrating a very special milestone for CIA.

The FBI offshoot has wrapped filming its first season.

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“That’s a wrap on CIA season one!!!” Ellis wrote on Instagram some photos from set of him and co-star Nick Gehlfuss. “Thank you to every one of our brilliant cast and crew for everything they have done to turn this show into what it is and to all our viewers for tuning in and getting on board the Colin and Bill love train.”

Ellis went on to explain that the photos were taken by his son, Flo, last year on “the fateful day” he met Gehlfuss for their chemistry read. “What a journey it’s been,” he concluded the caption. CIA still has a few episodes left to air of the first season, with the season finale set to premiere on May 18.

After a long delay and several behind-the-scenes changes, CIA premiered on CBS in late February. Ellis was the first to be cast in the series in April 2025. He portrays secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass, who is forced to team up with by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Gehlfuss) after he’s loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force. Together, they work covert operations in New York, “uncovering international plots, terrorist cells and geopolitical secrets.”

Pictured: Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

In the Season 1 finale, “Broken Glass,” airing on Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Colin and Bill race to stop a company from covering up their intelligence theft while taking down a dangerous person from Colin’s past.” Bill is still trying to track down the mole, and at this point, it could still really be anyone, but it’s unknown if that storyline will be wrapped up by the finale, and if it is, how it will impact the second season.

While CIA has wrapped filming Season 1, there is going to be much more to look forward to, both with the rest of the season and with the upcoming second season. CBS has confirmed that the series will be back this fall with Season 2, once again paired with parent series FBI on Monday nights, but an hour earlier. For now, fans can watch the first season on Paramount+. New episodes of CIA air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.