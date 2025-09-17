Apple TV+ Makes Decision on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5

Apple TV+ has delivered some good news on the heels of The Morning Show’s fourth season.

TVLine reports that the streamer has renewed the satirical drama for Season 5.

“The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” the streamer’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, [showrunner] Charlotte [Stoudt] and [director] Mimi [Leder] — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

News of the renewal came on Tuesday, just a day before Season 4 premiered. The series, which centers on a fictional morning TV talk show, stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Behaire, and Jon Hamm, along with new series regulars Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holdbrook.

Per Apple TV+, Season 4 opens in spring 2024, nearly two years after the events of Season 3, which aired in late 2023. “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups – who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

“It’s an honor to witness the collective talent, passion and commitment of Jen, Reese, Mimi, Charlotte, our partners at Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, and everyone involved in The Morning Show, and we’re excited to embark on a new season that will give this cast and creative team even more room to shine,” said executive producer Michael Ellenberg, CEO of Media Res. “We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond.”

Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Mimi Leder serves as director and EP. Additional EPs include Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Aniston and Kristin Hahn via Echo Films, and Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft. The Morning Show is produced by Media Res. The first episode of Season 4 is out now on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.