Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Call ‘The Morning Show’ ‘A Love Story Between Friends’

Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson may have started Season 4 of The Morning Show at odds, but Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have faith their characters will find their way back to one another.

“We always come back,” Aniston told reporters ahead of the Season 4 premiere of the Apple TV+ show. “We really, I think, love each other. … It’s a love story between friends, ultimately.”

Witherspoon agreed that one of the core themes of The Morning Show has been the importance of friendships in a world that is less than friendly. “Certain things are — they don’t move, right? Family can be very, very important and very stabilizing, [and] your friendships can also be so important too,” she explained.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend “The Morning Show” Season 4 New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The actress added, “There are things about this world [of The Morning Show] that very much mirror the film and television world — where there’s a lot of phoniness — but who your real friends are, who really shows up for you, is usually a very small group of people. And that, I think, is at the heart of this show.”

Working on The Morning Show as both co-stars and executive producers has been a tribute to the friendship Aniston and Witherspoon share in real life, as the Legally Blonde actress credited “the power of us working together” with the show’s initial inception.

“It’s so exciting that we’ve been able to do this together because we’ve grown up together,” said Aniston. “And there was a time when women would not be invited to the table that we get to sit at now. It was not even thought of. It was almost, ‘How cute, how adorable that you would think you could be a producer of a show.’”



She added, “So hopefully if we’re able to inspire young women to just go for what you want and go for the gold. Just don’t take no for an answer.”

Season 4 of The Morning Show, which premiered on Sept. 17, opens almost two years after the events of Season 3, leaving Alex, Bradley and their colleagues to “grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America” after the UBA-NBN merger, as per Apple TV+.

“In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?” the official synopsis continued.

The Morning Show debuts new episodes weekly on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.