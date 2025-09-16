How ‘The Morning Show’s New Characters Are ‘Shaking Up’ Season 4 (Exclusive)

The Morning Show is shaking things up with new blood as the Apple TV+ series returns for Season 4.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the Sept. 17 season premiere about what this season’s new characters are bringing to the post-merger world of UBN.

“I think what was exciting for me was the idea of bringing in some new characters this season, and kind of shaking up our regular cast, and throwing some new scene partners at them to reveal new facets of who they are and what they’re struggling with,” Stoudt explained. “I think our incredible guest cast really changed the game this year. I mean, it was tremendous fun.”

apple tv+

Joining The Morning Show in Season 4 are Boyd Holbrook as the popular and provocative podcaster, Brodie; William Jackson Harper as the innovative head of sports, Ben; Jeremy Irons as Alex’s (Jennifer Aniston) father, Martin Levy; Marion Cotillard as the savvy French heiress, Celine Dumont; and Aaron Pierre as Miles, an acclaimed visual artist who moves through the elite New York circles.

Having some fresh scene partners for the “incredibly talented” returning cast members, who include Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, and Nicole Baharie, among others, was another bonus to shaking up the cast.

Leder noted, “It was really fun for them to have these new scene partners and create such magic together.”

Stoudt was particularly interested in Brodie’s role as a popular “manosphere” podcaster and the “deep irony” that comes with the fact that “when women get power, often there’s an asterisk to it.”

apple tv+

“So I liked the idea of, well, there are finally three women in the C-suite, but you have to deal with this annoying younger brother who’s got a hit podcast and is making millions and millions of dollars for you,” she continued. “So you just can’t get rid of all the annoying people. He’s around to poke you.”

Stoudt continued, “The show has to critique itself, even the characters that [we] love. And I felt like [Brodie] was there to ask Alex some difficult questions about her assumptions and things she just reflexively believes are true — maybe they aren’t, and maybe she needs to investigate it. So I liked having a foil for Alex and the other characters.”

Leder was also “very eager” to tackle AI in Season 4, which she teased will come through Stella (Greta Lee). “When you look in that mirror, what do you see? Do you like what you see? Is it flattering? Is it going to teach you? Are you going to teach yourself anything?” Leder posed. “It’s a very, very fascinating kind of circular situation.”

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.