‘The Morning Show’: Marion Cotillard Was ‘Anxious’ to Take on Her New Role on the Apple TV+ Hit (Exclusive)

Marion Cotillard was admittedly a bit “anxious” about one aspect of taking on her The Morning Show role.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who joins the Apple TV+ hit in Season 4 as French heiress Celine Dumont, opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the Sept. 17 premiere about embracing her character’s narrative in a different way than ever before.

Cotillard revealed that she was a huge fan of The Morning Show even before being cast, telling PopCulture she got “obsessed” with the show after binging the first two seasons in just three days. “So when they asked me if I wanted to be part of it, it was really easy to say yes,” the French actress continued. “I was super excited.”

Celine, who “has a lot to prove” to her wealthy family, was an “amazing character” for Cotillard to take on as she is “very complex” with “deep emotions.”

“And at the same time, she really wants to prove that she can be in charge and do really good things and achieve what is expected from her and even do more,” the actress went on. “She’s a woman who is struggling between reaching that point where she has nothing to prove anymore, but at the same time, this need [for] recognition of her, especially [from] her dad, is creating a lot of struggle in herself.”

Part of the complexity of playing Celine came alongside the novelty of television to Cotillard.

“What was different for me on the project is that I usually do films, so I have the whole script, and I know where I start, and I know where the character ends up,” she explained. “But when I started filming The Morning Show, I had read four episodes, and I had no idea what would happen to Celine, what choices she would make, what relationship she would develop.”

“So I was anxious at first, but that was really exciting,” Cotillard explained. “That’s a very different way of building a character, because you don’t have all the information. But it’s interesting. It’s a whole new experience for me as an actress.”

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.