'The Irrational' Trailer: Jesse L. Martin's New NBC Show Shares First Preview

The trailer for Jesse L. Martin's new show has finally released! Fresh off The Flash series finale, Martin will be portraying human behavior expert Alec Mercer in the new NBC series The Irrational. Per the network, the series "follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries."

The Irrational also stars Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Sam Baum, and David Frankel executive produce the series, which is produced by Universal Television. The series is based on best-selling author Dan Ariely's book Predictably Irrational. In the trailer, viewers get an introduction to Alec Mercer, who is by a woman to help solve her own murder. Don't be fooled, though. He is not the "science guy." That's Bill Nye. He's the "behavioral science guy."

NBC's new series is one of the lucky ones that will be premiering on the revamped fall 2023 schedule. The Irrational also joins new drama Found, starring Shanola Hampton, as well as new episodes of Quantum Leap and the final batch of Magnum P.I. episodes. The Irrational is set to make its debut on NBC on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET following the Blake Shelton-less The Voice. It is coming up pretty quick, and from the looks of the trailer, it is going to be one show you won't want to miss.

Being a behavioral science expert is not too far off for Jesse L. Martin in regards to some of his previous roles. Most notably, he recently ended his nine-season stint as Detective and later Captain Joe West on The Flash. Of course, there was also his role as Detective Ed Green on Law & Order for nine seasons. And that's not even getting into his other roles or his Broadway background. If musical episodes are still a thing, maybe The Irrational can go that route just once.

Don't miss the series premiere of The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET only on NBC. With not many shows having new episodes this fall, this will surely be one way to keep fans busy for the remainder of the year.