Why Ray Liotta Said Making 'Shades of Blue' With Jennifer Lopez Was 'F—ing Tough'

Ray Liotta's time on NBC's crime drama Shades of Blue was an unpleasant one. The late and legendary actor portrayed corrupt NYPD Lieutenant Matt Wozniak on the three-season series, starring opposite Jennifer Lopez. In Liotta's last interview with Deadline before his death, the Field of Dreams star discussed his lengthy and successful career. When asked about Shades of Blue, Liotta admitted it was pretty tough. Only he used language that was a bit more colorful.

"That was later on, but to go and do it with Jennifer, that was f---ing tough," Liotta shared. "They wanted me because I had legitimacy with what they wanted, for the thing to be edgy. With Jennifer… That's a big question mark. I really like her. She was really good in it, but it's not ideal. The part was so good; I really had to go after the producers and say, 'You guys have got to start writing for me or just get me the f--- out of here. I'm not her valet.' This was a really interesting character. I wasn't saying, 'Give me, Ray, more screen time.' It was just a really good character to explore: a bisexual cop who's married, with an estranged son, who does bad things but good things."

Liotta and Lopez worked together a lot on Shades of Blue, as his character considered her character, corrupt NYPD Detective Harlee Santos, like a daughter. Although both have obviously proven they have what it takes to be on a series that demanding, emotionally and physically, it seems like it wasn't all that great. The duo may have been unexpected, but at least it didn't take away from still focusing on the characters separately. Though it may have taken them some time to really put the focus on Wozniak.

At least Shades of Blue was still a special project for Ray Liotta, and he was able to explore Wozniak's background more. It was a challenge being on the series, both on and off camera, it sounds like. This just proves the type of actor that Liotta was, and he wasn't afraid to be stuck with a challenge. While it may not have been one of most memorable roles, it was one of his last TV roles before his death, which makes it pretty special. Unfortunately, the series isn't available to stream anywhere but can be purchased on sites such as Apple TV, YouTube, and Prime.