'The Idol': Trailer Released for The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's HBO Series

HBO had released a trailer for The Idol, a brand-new dark drama series starring Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. The show's official logline reads: "After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn's (Depp) last tour, she's determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?" Check out the trailer below.

The Idol also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. Tesfaye co-created the show with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. The trio also executive produces alongside Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White, in partnership with A24. All episodes of The Idol are directed by Levinson. The series is said to contain "graphic sexual content" and will debut on June 5.

In a recent conversation with Deadline, Depp offered some insight into how she prepared for her role. "I thought about movie stars of the '40s, like Lauren Bacall and Gene Tierney," she told the outlet. "They didn't walk into a room and descend to anybody else's level to try and make them feel comfortable. They almost had this confidence in the discomfort that they could provoke in people. A thing of, 'This is who I am, and I'm not going to change.'"

The actress also acknowledged her celebrity dad, Johnny Depp, by commenting on what it was like growing up in a Hollywood household. "I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most 'normal childhood' that they could," she said. "And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood. I'm really lucky that I've been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life, and I think that's the only way to exist in this world and not go insane."

Notably, this is Lily-Rose's first TV series. She has predominantly been a film actress since she began her career. Some of her past movies include Yoga Hosers, The King and Voyagers. Her next movie role is in Nosferatu, filmmaker Robert Eggers' remake of the classic vampire-horror silent film. It also stars Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson.