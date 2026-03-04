‘The Hunting Wives’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Actress Joins ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

Fox’s Baywatch reboot has added Jessica Belkin in a central role opposite Stephen Amell and original series star David Chokachi.

The Hunting Wives and American Horror Story actress, 23, will play the long-lost daughter of Amell’s Baywatch captain Hobie Buchannon, whose world is turned upside down when she shows up at his door, Deadline reports.

Jessica Belkin attends the Los Angeles special screening of A24’s “How To Make A Killing” at AMC The Grove 14 on February 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Leaving a “complicated” home life in Galveston behind, Charlie Vale seeks out her father with one goal in mind — to earn her place as a Baywatch lifeguard.

“Fearless, passionate, and occasionally reckless, Charlie has all the makings of a Buchannon legend,” as per her character description from Deadline. “She has a lot to learn, however, and the father she never met might be exactly the mentor she’s always needed.”

Belkin is best known for playing young Margo in Netflix’s hit series The Hunting Wives and Wren in American Horror Story: Hotel, and is set to appear in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle and the Yellowstone spin-off The Dutton Ranch.

Following Belkin’s casting announcement, she took to Instagram to celebrate the news, writing, “i would love to act casual about this, i simply cannot.” Noting that she was “still processing” and “endlessly grateful,” Belkin thanked the show’s creators for “believing” in her, concluding, “see you in the sand.”

Jessica Belkin at the “Good Fortune” New York special screening held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on October 13, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Chokachi was also previously announced as returning to the world of Baywatch, as he reprises his character of Cody Madison. This time around, Cody will be running The Shoreline, “the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill.”

“[He] still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives,” reads his character description. “He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”

The new Baywatch is set to premiere on Fox during the 2026-27 season and starts shooting in Los Angeles this spring.