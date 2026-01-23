Prime Video Announces Premiere Date of ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel

Elle Woods is making her way back into the world.

Prime Video has announced that the Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, will premiere on July 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Coincidentally, the series will premiere less than two weeks before Legally Blonde celebrates its 25th anniversary. Starring Lexi Minitree as the beloved character, Elle follows Elle Woods in high school “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Courtesy of Prime Video

Along with Minitree, Elle stars June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. The recurring cast includes Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek. From Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, Elle is created by Laura Kittrell, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt and Amanda Brown also executive produce. Jason Moore directed the first two episodes of Season 1 and serves as an EP.

Even though Elle only just got its premiere date, more is already on the way. Prime Video has renewed the series for a second season. “Elle captures the heart, confidence, and optimism that made Elle Woods an enduring cultural icon, while giving audiences a fresh and deeply personal coming-of-age story,” said Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “Ordering a second season speaks to our belief in the creative vision and the incredible team behind the series, and we’re excited for audiences to experience Elle’s journey starting with Season 1.”

“25 years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” said Witherspoon. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike. Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon, and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season 1 with the world and start rolling cameras on Season 2!”

Elle premieres on July 1 on Prime Video.