Fox Is Rebooting Iconic ’90s Series That Ran for 11 Seasons

The iconic image of Pamela Anderson dressed in a red one-piece swimsuit running through the Pacific Ocean is embedded in the minds of many a ’90s TV lover. Baywatch was a staple during the time — and now, the series is making a comeback.

That’s right, a Baywatch reboot has been greenlit from Fox. Deadline reports the new show will premiere during the 2026-2027 season.

The reboot has been given a 12-episode straight-to-series order from the network. The new iteration of the lifeguard action drama comes from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, Fremantle and Fox Entertainment.

The show has been in development since 2024. Nix was tapped as writer before his script ultimately was given a go with him serving a triple role as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Just a few months ago, it was noted that filming locations were being scouted.

The original series was set and shot on the beaches of Los Angeles County for the first nine seasons before transitioning to the island of Hawaii for its final two seasons. Los Angeles, along with Australia, are reportedly the top two locations for the reboot.

Regardless of actual filming location, the series is set to remain with a backdrop of Southern California. An official description of the reboot reads as follows: Baywatch will feature adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast donning the show’s signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.

The network is excited to bring the iconic series back. “In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, said in a statement about the show. “Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

The show originally premiered in 1989 but was canceled by its then-network, NBC, after just one season. It eventually saw enormous success with Fox, airing in more than 200 countries during its run.