‘The Hunting Wives’ Adds Professional Athlete to Season 2 Cast

The Hunting Wives is adding another big name to its second season.

The Netflix hit has cast two-time WNBA all-star Angel Reese in the second season of the Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman-starring series, with Reese stepping into a role described only as “Trainer Barbie.”

Reese shared the news Wednesday on social media, posing on set in a series of photos on Instagram and her Instagram Story.

Returning for Season 2 are main cast members Snow, Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, and George Ferrier. Karen Rodriguez and Hunter Emery are also set to return as series regulars alongside returning guest star Branton Box.

Last month, The Hunting Wives announced numerous new recurring guest stars for Season 2, with Kim Matula playing Nadia Kelly, Alex FitzAlan as Lincoln Trout, John Stamos playing Chase Brylan, Dale Dickey in the role of Zelda Moffitt and Cam Gigandet appearing as Gentle John Moffitt. No further details have been shared about their characters or how they will fit into the second season.

Season 2 of The Hunting Wives is currently in production after the first season became a smash hit for the streamer when it was acquired from Starz this summer. The second season, which is set for eight episodes, will be released exclusively as a Netflix-branded series this time around, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.

“At the start of [Season 2], Sophie and Margo are on the outs,” according to the season’s logline. “But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

The Hunting Wives, created by Rebecca Cutter, is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by May Cobb. Executive producers are Erwin Stoff for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb.

