‘The Hunting Wives’ Adds 2 to Recurring Guest Cast for Season 2

The Hunting Wives cast is expanding for Season 2.

Deadline reports that two actors have been tapped as recurring guest stars for the upcoming second season of the hit drama.

Exact character details have not been shared, but the two join returning cast members Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, and Branton Box. Netflix says that the additional cast is still pending announcement. Season 2 is currently in production. The first season, which was initially a Starz original before moving to Netflix, is based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb. The second season will be an original concept-based continuation of the story. And now two more are joining the fun.

Kim Matula

(Photo by Vince Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kim Matula has been tapped to play Nadia Kelly. She is best known for her role as Hope Logan Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, appearing in over 900 episodes from 2010 to 2016. She most recently portrayed Jane Curtin in 2024’s Jason Reitman-directed period drama Saturday Night, which tells the story of the 90 minutes leading up to the first episode of Saturday Night Live in 1975.

Additional credits include The Finnish Line, Tapawingo, Checkin’ It Twice, Ghosts of Christmas Always, The Sex Lives of College Girls, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fighting with My Family, LA to Vegas, and UnREAL.

Alex Fitzalan

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzalan will play Lincoln Trout. He is best known for playing Harry Bingham in the short-lived Netflix dystopian sci-fi drama The Society, and can most recently be seen in the drama series Prosper. Other credits including Chevalier, The Wilds, Sunshadow, 50 States of Fright, and Slender Man.

In Season 2 of The Hunting Wives, “Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Akerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Netflix renewed The Hunting Wives for Season 2 in September, two months after it premiered. While the show was originally in development at Starz, Lionsgate TV acquired the rights after the companies split, with Netflix landing a deal to acquire the eight-episode first season. The Hunting Wives will become a Netflix-branded series with Season 2. More information on the second season of The Hunting Wives should be announced soon, including a premiere date, but the wait will be worth it.