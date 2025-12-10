Netflix Hit ‘The Hunting Wives’ Adds ‘Full House’ Star and More for Season 2

The Hunting Wives is adding three more cast members for the Netflix hit’s second season — including a beloved Full House star.

John Stamos, Dale Dickey, and Cam Gigandet have joined The Hunting Wives in recurring roles, Variety reported Tuesday, amid the ongoing production on Season 2.

Stamos is best known for his Full House character Jesse Katsopolis, a role which he reprised in Netflix’s sequel series Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. Stamos’ other credits include ER, You, Scream Queens, Big Shot and Palm Royale. On The Hunting Wives, he will play the character Chase Brylan.

Dickey, who is best known for her roles in True Blood, Winter’s Bone and Prime Video’s Fallout, will play Zelda Moffitt, while Gigandet, whose credits include The O.C. and Burlesque, will play Gentle John Moffitt.

The three actors join returning cast members Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, and Branton Box in addition to previously-announced Season 2 newcomers Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan.

The Hunting Wives, which is based on the May Cobb novel of the same name, follows Snow’s Sophie as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. There, she grows close to a socialite and becomes consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.

The first season, which premiered on Netflix in the U.S. on July 21, amassed more than 20 million views within its first five weeks of release, sitting in the streamer’s global English Top 10 TV list throughout that entire timespan.

In Season 2, Sophie and Margo (Akerman) “are on the outs,” as per the official logline. “But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

The Hunting Wives first season is streaming now on Netflix.