'The Greatest @Home Videos': Cedric the Entertainer Presents 'Celebs Gone Viral' in Exclusive Clip

Cedric the Entertainer is back with The Greatest @Home Videos, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from tonight's episode. Airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, the Neighborhood star is once again sharing a collection of some of the most joyful, uplifting, and "straight up fire viral videos that are bound to keep the laughter coming all night." In an exclusive clip, Cedric has some entertaining commentary on some hilarious celebrity and athlete viral videos.

Shaquille O'Neal, Novak Djokovic, Wayne Gretzky, and Nicole Scherzinger are just some of the celebs that have gone viral for doing their own thing, and it's actually pretty great. What's also pretty great is Cedric trying to find the right words for some of these viral moments. If the rest of the episode is anything like this, then viewers will definitely be laughing all night long, and it will be fun to see what other viral videos are included.

The Greatest @Home Videos premiered in May 2020, initially as a one-off special, The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos during COVID. CBS gave the series a back order of four episodes that July, airing in the fall to fill the schedule as the TV industry was slowly getting to its new normal. The following June, CBS renewed the series for a second season, which premiered in August 2021. While the season ended that December, there have been numerous specials since November 2022, Most recently, CBS aired a Father's Day edition back in June, and now the show is finally back.

Fans of Cedric the Entertainer will be getting a double dose of him on CBS' fall 2024 schedule. The actor and comedian will soon be seen in the upcoming seventh season of sitcom The Neighborhood, which will premiere on Oct. 21. As of now, it's unknown if any more episodes of The Greatest @Home Videos will be airing this fall, but they seem to come when you least expect, which is better than nothing. At the very least, just by the exclusive clip, it seems like the new episode, airing tonight, Sept. 27, will be a fun one. Fans won't want to miss a single second. Tune in to The Greatest @Home Videos at 8 p.m. ET tonight only on CBS, especially if you need a little laughter in your life.