'The Greatest @Home Videos: Father's Day Edition': Cedric the Entertainer Receives Hilariously Upsetting Gift From Kids (Exclusive Clip)

With Father's Day right around the corner, CBS' The Greatest @Home Videos is celebrating by having a Father's Day edition. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, host and The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer finds a gift from his kids in the shed. Of course, he is as happy as ever to be getting a surprise from them for the special day, and even more so after reading a very sweet card from them.

Thinking that the gift that he can use all summer will be along the lines of a grill, it was not. Instead, it was a new lawn mower, and Cedric the Entertainer was not happy about it. Of course, that was definitely expected, considering it's Father's Day, and almost any gift from a kid to their dad is very likely going to be tools or something else they can use around the house. It wouldn't be surprising if the videos shown during the episode are on the same wavelength.

Airing on June 14, the special The Greatest @Home Videos: Father's Day Edition episode will see Cedric the Entertainer sharing "his latest and greatest batch of funny and heartwarming videos, including his five 'Top Pop' picks, to celebrate dads of all kinds on their special day. Also, Cedric surprises the winner of the second annual Cedy Awards, 7-year-old Marcello, in New York City." It sounds like there will be a lot to look forward to in this special episode, and it will be just the perfect thing to bond with your dad over ahead of Father's Day.

The Greatest @Home Videos was initially supposed to be just a one-off special on CBS, The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos during the COVID pandemic in 2020. That summer, the network had given it four additional episodes for the first season, which aired on the fall schedule. Season 2 was announced in June 2021 and premiered two months later. There have also been numerous videos, including a few for the holidays. The latest one aired last January, meaning the show is definitely long overdue for another episode.

Make sure watch the exclusive clip above from The Greatest @Home Videos: Father's Day Edition airing this Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. There are going to be a lot of fun videos to watch that fans don't want to miss out on.