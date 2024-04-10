CBS Reveals If 'The Neighborhood' Will Return for Season 7

The Neighborhood is not going anywhere any time soon. CBS has announced that the fan-favorite sitcom is coming back for a seventh season during the 2024-25 season. Starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs, the series premiered in 2018 and follows Greenfield's Dave Johnson, who moves his white family do a predominately African American neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Kicking off Monday nights followed by the final season of Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood averages 5.83 million viewers season to date and is television's No. 3 comedy. Meanwhile, with 35 days of multiplatform viewing on both linear and streaming, The Neighborhood averages 7.9 million viewers, which is an increase from last year. Considering the improvement and how well it's been doing, the renewal is not much of a surprise.

While it's still too early to predict how many episodes Season 7 will have, it's likely to have more than this season. Season 6 of The Neighborhood is its shortest season yet due to the strikes, with only 10 episodes. Previous seasons have averaged 22, so hopefully, it will go back to that or close. The renewal comes just less than a month ahead of the Season 6 finale, which airs on Monday, May 6, followed by the Bob Hearts Abishola series finale.

Meanwhile, The Neighborhood is the latest series to be renewed, as it was picked up alongside Season 22 of NCIS. Both renewals come on the heels of the FBI trio, which were also recently renewed. CBS also previously renewed freshman dramas Tracker and NCIS: Sydney, Fire Country, and Ghosts, with many more decisions still to come.

As of now, details surrounding the Season 6 finale are unknown, but CBS should be revealing more information within the next few weeks. The Season 7 premiere date should also hopefully be revealed within the next month or so after CBS makes its final decisions on renewals and cancellations, as well as pilot pickups. At least fans of The Neighborhood will be able to breathe, knowing there is much more in store.

Before Season 7 of The Neighborhood is here, there are still several episodes left of Season 6 to look forward to. New episodes of The Neighborhood air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Be on the lookout for Season 7, premiering this fall on CBS.