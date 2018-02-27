‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Welcome Will Yun Lee’s New Character to the Hospital

The Good Doctor returned from its Winter Olympics break Monday with a new face at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose. Former Hawaii Five-0 actor Will Yun Lee joined as Alex Park, a former police officer who decided to become a doctor.

Lee’s casting in the show was announced in January. He will be in multiple episodes, starting with Monday’s “Heartfelt.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 45-year-old Park knew Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fionna Gubelmann) before he joined as resident. In “Heartfelt,” Alex works with Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) on a the second case of the show. They have to help a young patient named Eric, but he needs a liver transplant after his current liver began to fail. This creates a moral dilemma for Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and the rest of the team. Alex helped Eric get prepared, even though he disagreed with where the liver ended up coming from.

Claire found a perfect match for the boy, but it turns out that the donor is a Russian mobster. This provides a big moral problem, even though the hospital administration approves of the decision. Alex does not, with his police instincts kick in and he argues that the prisoner just wants to make an escape.

Just watched #TheGoodDoctor and I am completely smitten with #DrAlexPark.Love the fact that he used to be a cop.He’s got a badass vibe, and I’m loving it!! 😊 — SNLAddict (@djgirl40) February 27, 2018

Unfortunately, during the procedure to get Boris’ liver out, he had an allergic reaction. That means they are not supposed to try the procedure again, but the killer insists they do. He wanted to help someone out when he had the chance, and was angry about that being robbed. Boris tries an escape, but Alex and Claire calm him down. Rather than shoot the police officer handling him, Boris shot himself in the head.

Dr. Alex Park sees right through you dude. I ain’t fooled too. #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/P54OgZcH9N — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) February 27, 2018

Claire was responsible for telling Eric about Boris’ death. She told him that Boris gave his life to save his, and Eric finally agreed.

Some fans started to turn on Alex at the end though, suggesting he was to blame for Boris killing himself.

Welp. I don’t know how I feel about Alex anymore. He basically told him to do it… #TheGoodDoctor — Andrea (@ohdarlingdrea) February 27, 2018



The other Doctors: This guy looks very threatening. Dr. Alex being sarcastic: Don’t worry. This guy has been model inmate for 9 years. He tutors other inmates in the library. #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/DARHNWazPR — TV Fanatic (@Khaleesi_Hodan) February 27, 2018

Claire also told Alex she did not like what he did. But Alex reminds her that Boris can now be considered a hero to Eric’s family.

Alex was not seen at the party, as the final aired version of the episode ended with Shaun striking up a conversation with other doctors. Then, Claire and Jared appeared to break up because she could not remember the song playing during their first kiss.

Also in the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) was assigned the case of a young girl who has spent most of her life confined to her home thanks to a rare heart condition. She has a big group of friends online, and hopes the St. Bonaventure team can help make her life better.

Photo credit: ABC / Jeff Weddell