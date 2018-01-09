‘The Good Doctor’: Shaun Kisses for the First Time

In Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor, “Islands Part One,” Lea (Paige Spara) convinced Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) to call in sick and suggested they go on a road trip. It all built to a scene many fans have been hoping for – Shaun and Lea kissed!

Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) are excited to help conjoined twins get a kidney transplant.

Secretly, Shaun didn’t really call Melendez about taking sick days. Instead, he only contacted Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), who approved them even though he wasn’t supposed to. Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) reminded Glassman that he said he’d quit if Shaun didn’t succeed.

On the road, Shaun admitted that he likes Lea as a friend and began opening up to her.

Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Mudu) asked Dr. Matt Coyle (Eric Winter) for a second chance, and admitted that he’s in a relaitonship with Claire. “Not my problem,” Coyle said.

Lea even convinces Shaun to drive, even though he doesn’t have a license. She teaches him how to drive and burn rubber. After losing control of the car, he does manage to stop just short of hitting a telephone pole. Unfortunately, he ran over a rock, breaking the fuel line.

Meanwhile, thanks to some complications, the twins have to undergo the separation surgery as soon as possible. But when one of the girls says she doesn’t want to do it, Melendez enlists Brown to convince her to consent to the surgery.

Next, Lea gets Shaun drunk. On their way back to the hotel room, Lea tells him he needs to learn the proper way to end a date. She talks him through it. She makes it clear she liked the date and tells him to kiss her.

“You’re pretty good at that,” she tells him. “Do you want to do it again?”

He pauses, and rushes into the hotel room to throw up.

Back at the hospital in San Jose, Claire helps convince the twins to get the separation surgery. She tells them they can be so much more once the surgery happens, and that’s what works. “She’s very persuasive,” Melendez says.

The next morning, Lea asks Shaun why he’s so hard on himself. She tells him he has to shake off his fears.

Claire also tries to use her persuasive superpowers on Coyle, telling her that either she can ruin his career or he helps Jared get his job back.

Shaun also thanks Lea for the road trip, telling her that he’s ready to talk to Glassman.

Lea said she’s also now ready to talk to her boss about a promotion. She’s not going to take it, and is now inspired to quitting. This means she will have to move back to Pennsylvania to take over her grandfather’s car shop.

Shaun is devastated by this news, and leaves her behind at the restaurant without a word.

Meanwhile, Andrews calls Jared, telling him that he will not reinstate him. He will write him a recommendation, but he’s not welcome back.

The episode ends with Shaun sitting at a bus stop. Meanwhile, the separation surgery might not have been successful, as the twins still haven’t woken up.

Photo credit: ABC