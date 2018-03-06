ABC Skips New ‘The Good Doctor’ Episode for ‘The Bachelor’

ABC is not airing a new episode of The Good Doctor Monday due to the three-hour The Bachelor extravaganza. This means the team at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose gets the night off.

The Good Doctor came back last week after a three-week break thanks to the Winter Olympics. This week’s Bachelor break will be the last one thankfully, since the final three episodes of the season will air on back-to-back-back Mondays.

The next episode is titled “Pain,” which will air on Monday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will take on the case of a patient who has to decide from a very dangerous surgery or to continue living as he does, according to the ABC episode description. The patient asks Shaun how he would make the same choice.

Last week’s episode, “Heartfelt,” introduced another new resident. Former Hawaii Five-0 actor Will Yun Lee stopped by as Dr. Alex Park, a former police officer who decided to become a doctor after 15 years on the force.

Alex made an explosive debut, as he argued with Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) and Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) when a convicted Russian mobster turned out to be the only person whose liver matched a young patient in need of a transplant. He feared he would find a way to escape.

After learning that an allergic reaction might stop him from donating, the convict tried a last-ditch effort to escape. But instead of shooting a police officer, he shot himself. The other doctors blamed Alex for the incident, but Alex reminded Claire that the convict will now be a hero to the young patent’s family.

The other case last week involved Shaun finally working with Dr. Morgan Reznik (Fionna Gubelmann). Fans are still not too sure about her, since she has been rude to all the other characters, including Shaun. At one point, she told him, “I get that you’re autistic.” The two worked on the case of a young girl with an enlarged heart. Shaun did not like Morgan’s risky idea, but it turned out it worked.

The Good Doctor has been ABC‘s biggest freshman hit of the season. New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. The season one finale will air on Monday, March 26.

