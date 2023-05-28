'The Flash' Stars Reveal Hilarious Mishap During Candice Patton's Last Scene

The Flash is over, and its series finale brought some surprises, including the long-awaited birth of Nora West-Allen. Some had wondered whether Barry would be able to make it to the birth of his daughter, whether it was because of fighting some villainous speedsters or stuck somewhere. Luckily, he made it and saw Nora come into the world. While the moment was sweet on-screen, it was more hilarious behind the scenes.

Via Just Jared Jr., Grant Gustin and Candice Patton told TVLine a hilarious story about filming the scene, which was actually Patton's very last scene on the show. Because they were working with a baby, it was a bit difficult at times and made the serious moment into a laughing matter that has now given them a great story to tell for years to come.

"So the last scene Candice and I shot together, first of all, she was wrapped a day before me, and she was like an emotional wreck," Grant shared. "We shot the scene where she gave birth to Nora. That was the very last thing we shot together, and um, you know, she's giving birth to this baby. So the baby's not wearing any clothes because, you know, the baby's just been born. And after the first blocking rehearsal, you know, I know how often newborn babies go the bathroom, and I was like, 'That baby's gonna pee on her."

"I was like, 'Grant, that's ridiculous like we're fine.' It comes in and out, it's gonna be easy," Patton continues. "Sure enough, we do the birthing scene; I pull the baby close to me, hold her to my chest. I felt something warm, but at that point, they're putting goo all over me anyway, like, I'm sweating, I've got like, you know, it's just already an uncomfortable scene to shoot. Grant looks down, and he's like, 'She's peeing, she's peeing,' and I was like, 'No, no she's not, she's not peeing.'"

That's not all, though, as Patton shared, "He's like, 'You're covered in urine, there's like wet stuff all over you.' And I'm just like crying and embracing it but laughing, and it was just, I remember saying like, 'This is so appropriate for my last day,' just getting peed on,"

It is quite a way for Candice Patton to end the series, as Gustin recalled, "Very last set up, second to last take of her Flash career, she got peed on." The fact that Gustin got COVID and was still able to be there for Patton's final day and scene makes the story even better. It also makes what was likely a very emotional time on set a little lighter, even if Patton did get peed on.

While it's sad that The Flash is no more, fans will still be able to watch the series in full when Season 9 makes its Netflix debut next week. At the very least, hearing stories about the final days of filming makes saying goodbye just a little easier, knowing how it was on set and the fact that it wasn't all emotional for the cast, at least not until they really had to say goodbye.