'The Flash': Grant Gustin Caught COVID-19 at the Worst Possible Time

Grant Gustin's run as The Flash is almost up, but apparently, the end was going on for a long time because Gustin actually caught COVID during the filming of the series finale. The actor spoke to ComicBook about the upcoming finale and admitted he got COVID for the first time just days away from completing filming. The schedule, in turn, had to be shuffled around, but it thankfully worked out.

"I didn't get COVID for three years, and we were six days away from finishing, and I somehow got COVID," Gustin shared. "And God bless them, they somehow made it work and shifted some things around on the schedule. We shut down for a day. I was just so close to the finish line and ended up having to do the full 10-day quarantine because I was just still testing positive. And I felt fine! I just had to sit at home and wait to do my last few days for a while."

Unfortunately, with Grant Gustin in quarantine, the rest of his co-stars finished filming before him, and he ended up having to use a green screen for some of the scenes. Luckily, he was still able to have a very meaningful scene with on-screen wife and baby mama Candice Patton and see her wrap. Though, with his extra days, it only prolonged the end more, which may have made it even more hard to say goodbye.

"I had recovered by the time I was filming, but it was killing me," Gustin said. "Everyone wrapped before me because of that! Candice [Patton] and I shot a really important scene together on Friday, she had her very emotional finish, and I was really happy to be there for that. It was a really special moment. And then the next day was a Saturday, that we had to add all of the green screen work. It felt like they were trying to keep me here. We just prolonged the end."

It's definitely sad that Grant Gustin got COVID during the finale of The Flash, especially since he was so close to wrapping filming. Luckily all turned out fine in the end, and Gustin even took home a meaningful prop, the ring that helps him turn into the Scarlet Speedster. At the very least, he was able to stay with the series for a little bit longer, even if he had to be in quarantine for a good chunk of it.

There is no telling how the series finale will go down, and it's going to be emotional as it marks the end of not only The Flash but the Arrowverse as well. It's going to be an episode you won't want to miss, so be sure to check it out tonight at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.