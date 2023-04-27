'The Flash' Fans Have Mixed Emotions Over the Return of The Green Arrow

By Megan Behnke

There was an emotional and long-awaited reunion that happened on The Flash Season 9, Episode 9, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To," and fans have a lot of feelings about it. After he was killed off in the third part of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event, Stephen Amell returned as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow. Still the Spectre, now watching over a brand-new multiverse, Oliver helps Barry defeat Ramsey, who is essentially trying to kill everyone and bring them back under one mind to control them. 

Oliver and Barry got some much-needed closure, as did Oliver and Dig. Not only that, but Oliver suited up as the hooded vigilante one more time, and fans were as emotional as ever over the episode. While Amell's return has been long-anticipated since it was initially announced, no one could have prepared fans for what was to come, and the tears were everywhere for The Flash's final season.

It's Been a Long Time Coming

"OLIVER THERE TO HELP HIS BABY BRO," one fan excitedly wrote. Another fan pointed out, "The music when Oliver showed wow truly legendary."

Arrowverse Fans are More than Happy to Have Oliver Back

A third fan wrote, "I knew it was coming and yet I still screamed OLIVER!" While another said, "Nice to see the return of Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. One last go."

Barry and Oliver Reunite Once Again, and It's Emotional

A fifth fan admitted, "I HATED Arrow at the end, but seeing Oliver and Barry together again is just..." Meanwhile, a sixth fan had this to say, "I HAVE LITERAL TEARS FROM THIS SCENE."

Even the 'Arrow' Music and Logo Has Fans in Shambles

"Ahhhhh the old Arrow music," one fan wrote. "OOHHHHHH THE GRAPHIC WITH THE ARROW AND LIGHTNING THOOO!! I'M STUPID HYPE RIGHT NOW," another exclaimed.

With Oliver Suited Up, it was Like Nothing Changed

"It feels good to see Oliver suit up and take hold of the bow," one fan said. "Ollie back in the suit and he got the bow and that scene of his Arrow logo was (chef's kiss)," another wrote.

Oliver and Diggle's Reunion May Have Been Better

"Oliver and Diggle, Brothers in arms. Always good to see them together," one fan expressed. "not me crying at Dig and Oliver hugging," another fan confessed.

One Thing is Clear: Oliver Queen Did Not Fail This City

One fan excitedly wrote, "OLIVER SAID THE THING!" Another one said, "'You have failed this city' OH HOW I LOVE HEARING THAT LINE SO GLAD OLIVER SAID IT AGAIN."

