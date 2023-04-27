'The Flash' Fans Have Mixed Emotions Over the Return of The Green Arrow
There was an emotional and long-awaited reunion that happened on The Flash Season 9, Episode 9, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To," and fans have a lot of feelings about it. After he was killed off in the third part of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event, Stephen Amell returned as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow. Still the Spectre, now watching over a brand-new multiverse, Oliver helps Barry defeat Ramsey, who is essentially trying to kill everyone and bring them back under one mind to control them.
Oliver and Barry got some much-needed closure, as did Oliver and Dig. Not only that, but Oliver suited up as the hooded vigilante one more time, and fans were as emotional as ever over the episode. While Amell's return has been long-anticipated since it was initially announced, no one could have prepared fans for what was to come, and the tears were everywhere for The Flash's final season.
It's Been a Long Time Coming
And the man of the hour has finally showed up!! Oliver Queen, you have been missed!! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/dO6BqihBFQ— Daniel (@DanielLands1) April 27, 2023
"OLIVER THERE TO HELP HIS BABY BRO," one fan excitedly wrote. Another fan pointed out, "The music when Oliver showed wow truly legendary."prevnext
Arrowverse Fans are More than Happy to Have Oliver Back
Oliver Queen aka green arrow is back on my screen!🙌🏽😭 #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/Wie6PC0cy2— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 27, 2023
A third fan wrote, "I knew it was coming and yet I still screamed OLIVER!" While another said, "Nice to see the return of Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. One last go."prevnext
Barry and Oliver Reunite Once Again, and It's Emotional
Who cut the onions? 🥹 #TheFlash #TheFinalRun #Arrow pic.twitter.com/Yg5e0oCF22— Arrow (@CW_Arrow) April 27, 2023
A fifth fan admitted, "I HATED Arrow at the end, but seeing Oliver and Barry together again is just..." Meanwhile, a sixth fan had this to say, "I HAVE LITERAL TEARS FROM THIS SCENE."prevnext
Even the 'Arrow' Music and Logo Has Fans in Shambles
Hearing that Arrow music just makes me smile #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/yWuGNcIyQW— Dean | Everything Arrowverse (@ArrowverseCW_) April 27, 2023
"Ahhhhh the old Arrow music," one fan wrote. "OOHHHHHH THE GRAPHIC WITH THE ARROW AND LIGHTNING THOOO!! I'M STUPID HYPE RIGHT NOW," another exclaimed.prevnext
With Oliver Suited Up, it was Like Nothing Changed
Oliver suited up again... #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/kwljdj39XV— Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) April 27, 2023
"It feels good to see Oliver suit up and take hold of the bow," one fan said. "Ollie back in the suit and he got the bow and that scene of his Arrow logo was (chef's kiss)," another wrote.prevnext
Oliver and Diggle's Reunion May Have Been Better
Oliver and Diggle together again! #Arrow #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/9jm2K4quhP— Jarred Braxton (@JBraxt29) April 27, 2023
"Oliver and Diggle, Brothers in arms. Always good to see them together," one fan expressed. "not me crying at Dig and Oliver hugging," another fan confessed.prevnext
One Thing is Clear: Oliver Queen Did Not Fail This City
One last "You have failed this city"!!! AND a Diggle/Oliver reunion! Why is this one episode of #TheFlash doing better by Oliver than the last season of his own show lmao— Liv (@stevenrogered) April 27, 2023
One fan excitedly wrote, "OLIVER SAID THE THING!" Another one said, "'You have failed this city' OH HOW I LOVE HEARING THAT LINE SO GLAD OLIVER SAID IT AGAIN."prev