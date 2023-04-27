'The Flash' Fans Have Mixed Emotions Over the Return of The Green Arrow

There was an emotional and long-awaited reunion that happened on The Flash Season 9, Episode 9, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To," and fans have a lot of feelings about it. After he was killed off in the third part of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event, Stephen Amell returned as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow. Still the Spectre, now watching over a brand-new multiverse, Oliver helps Barry defeat Ramsey, who is essentially trying to kill everyone and bring them back under one mind to control them.

Oliver and Barry got some much-needed closure, as did Oliver and Dig. Not only that, but Oliver suited up as the hooded vigilante one more time, and fans were as emotional as ever over the episode. While Amell's return has been long-anticipated since it was initially announced, no one could have prepared fans for what was to come, and the tears were everywhere for The Flash's final season.