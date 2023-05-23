'The Flash': Grant Gustin Kept One Special Prop After Filming Final Season

It's the end of an era that's been 11 years in the making, as tomorrow's series finale of The Flash will mark the official end of the Arrowverse. It is going to be tough to say goodbye to Grant Gustin's portrayal of the beloved DC hero, maybe even as tough as it was for Gustin to say goodbye. Luckily, the actor was able to secure a pretty special prop, as he told Entertainment Weekly that he took home Barry's ring that turns him into the Scarlet Speedster.

"I knew I was going to keep one thing, but I didn't know that it was going to be the ring," Gustin shared. "Right as we were finishing, I was like, 'This is going to stay in my pocket.' Now it's in a drawer at home with all of my important jewelry. I put it on, actually, the other day."

There are a lot of props to choose from after being on the series for almost 10 years, but the ring is definitely a keeper. Gustin's portrayal of The Flash has arguably one of the better ones, and to have that permanent reminder right at his house is a great way to keep the memory alive. Plus, now he's able to wear it whenever he wants and show it off to all his friends and family, so that is a pretty sweet thing.

It was announced in August 2022 that The Flash would be ending after its then-upcoming ninth season. Although a shortened season since it only has 13 episodes, the season has proven to be a great way to end it, as it has also brought in some familiar faces. Tomorrow's series finale will probably be a mix of emotions and action as the Arrowverse comes to an official close. It's going to be both entertaining and sad to see it end, but knowing that Grant Gustin at least has kept the ring and likely a few other props will make the finale a little better because he will always be The Flash, no matter what.

Grant Gustin wrapped filming on The Flash last month, and while then it seemed like it was still a long way away, the finale has quickly come up. It's going to be one you won't want to miss, so be sure to check it out Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET only on The CW.