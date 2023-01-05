Stephen Amell Returning as Oliver Queen for 'The Flash' Season 9, and the Hype Is Real
Stephen Amell is set to make his grand return as Oliver Queen. It was announced that Amell would reprise his role for the final season of The Flash. Naturally, the news has prompted a ton of spirited reactions from DC Universe fans.
On Wednesday, Variety reported that Amell would be reprising his role as Oliver Queen/Arrow for The Flash's ninth and final season. He will appear in the ninth episode of the season. Executive producer Eric Wallace said that they knew that they wanted Amell to return when they announced the show's final season. He said, "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of 'The Flash.'"
Soon after the news was reported, fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement over Amell's return. Check out what some of them had to say.
Stoked
OH HELL YEAH https://t.co/dKP883XOPV pic.twitter.com/HROxvOP6Rv— Clay (@PheoPrime) January 5, 2023
It's safe to say that fans are thrilled that Amell is coming back. A true full-circle moment.
So Excited
Let’s go!!!! 🐐 @StephenAmell https://t.co/NNeVC5exfz pic.twitter.com/9tB9QonSEQ— Joe The Analyst (@SheWantMo_Joe) January 5, 2023
Yet another fan expressed their excitement over the news via gif form. They even referred to Amell as the GOAT.
Cue the Tears
Ladies and gentlemen it's official...i'm crying
The Arrowverse will rise from the ashes one last time https://t.co/lBUXfNxzTC pic.twitter.com/eXID1KJfWg— Great Saiyaman (@JayGarrick4587) January 5, 2023
Some fans are so excited about Amell's return that they got a bit teary-eyed. It's a major return to form.
Getting Nostalgic
My nostalgic heart can not hold this https://t.co/FyPxSxlxTy pic.twitter.com/elZZGjxirp— Currently in my Doom Patrol era (@CapSparklFingrs) January 4, 2023
It will certainly be something to see Amell join forces with Grant Gustin's The Flash again. Talk about a reunion.
Tuning In
Definitely watching the last season of flash now will always love @StephenAmell https://t.co/R35ulthRWN— Josh Vazquez (@JoshVaz2891) January 5, 2023
Unfortunately, fans will have to say goodbye to The Flash after its final season. But, at least they'll get to see Amell's Green Arrow once more.
Much Needed
I needed this! Oliver and Barry, one final run. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ap6tm4ezyD pic.twitter.com/2DkxvmdHqU— Amber Noblés (@GoogleBekkyBoo) January 4, 2023
Amell's return provides for a fitting send-off for The Flash. It's perfect.
Bittersweet
I can’t wait for this I’m so happy and sad at the same time. I don’t wanna say goodbye #TheFlash #TheFinalRun https://t.co/rGCz3iLCtq pic.twitter.com/mMTtasYNrw— CleJake99 (Browns 7-9) (Cavs 25-14) (@CleJake99) January 4, 2023
It's exciting to see that Amell will return to The Flash. However, fans are still sad that The Flash is ending in the first place.