Stephen Amell Returning as Oliver Queen for 'The Flash' Season 9, and the Hype Is Real

Stephen Amell is set to make his grand return as Oliver Queen. It was announced that Amell would reprise his role for the final season of The Flash. Naturally, the news has prompted a ton of spirited reactions from DC Universe fans.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Amell would be reprising his role as Oliver Queen/Arrow for The Flash's ninth and final season. He will appear in the ninth episode of the season. Executive producer Eric Wallace said that they knew that they wanted Amell to return when they announced the show's final season. He said, "After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of 'The Flash.'"

Soon after the news was reported, fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement over Amell's return. Check out what some of them had to say.