'The Ellen Show': 5 Super Awkward Moments to Cringe About All Over Again

Ellen DeGeneres has been in a hot seat lately after former employees have come forward accusing the comedian of creating a toxic work environment. As a result, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is now under investigation by WarnerMedia and a third party firm. The two will reportedly work together to investigate the situation by interviewing former and current employees of the show.

Executives from both the show producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros. delivered a memo to staffers detailing what to expect in the coming weeks amid the investigation. In July, DeGeneres addressed the issues from multiple reports accusing the environment of racism and toxic work culture, in a note sent to the show's crew. In her note, she took responsibility while insisting that steps will be taken to "correct the issues" moving forward. "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

However, while employees have complained about the work culture, former staffers and others who either worked or served DeGeneres allege she isn't as kind as what she lets on. Media executive Neil Breen recalled the time he worked with her when DeGeneres came on for an interview for Australia's Today, saying he was briefed by her staff that he was not to interact with her.

"The producers called us aside and said, 'This is how it's going to work here this morning. Ellen's going to arrive at 10:15, and she'll be sitting in this chair. And Richard, you'll be sitting in this chair here. Neil, no one's to talk to Ellen. You don't talk to her, you don't approach her, you don't look at her. She'll come in, she'll sit down, she'll talk to Richard, then Ellen will leave.'"

One woman, now a comedian, but former waitress recalled the time she served DeGeneres and how the talk show host tried to have her suspended for having chipped nail polish. While several have stepped forward, other celebrities have defended DeGeneres saying their experience on the show was always welcoming. While this may be the case, fans can't help but to think about all the awkward moments that have taken place on her show. Below are five cringe-worthy moments that will still give you chills.