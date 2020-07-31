Ellen DeGeneres Posts Apology Over Toxic Workplace Allegations Amid Investigation

Ellen DeGeneres has addressed the multiple reports of accusations of racism, intimidation and the overall toxic work culture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The host wrote a note to the show's crew, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

In her note, DeGeneres takes responsibility while insisting that steps will be taken to "correct the issues" going forward. "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't," the note read. "That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again." The accusations had previously prompted an investigation by WarnerMedia, which is reported to have been completed.

Neither DeGeneres nor Warner Brothers have commented on the fate of which employees will be affected by the investigation. However, two sources told the outlet that executive producer Ed Glavin, who was directly accused of some of the more appalling claims, will likely be fired. "Once he's out, it will be like a new day," one source said. They also claimed that DeGeneres herself was largely unaware of his daily management style.

Glavin had joined his fellow EPs, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, had issued a statement to Buzzfeed in response to their story that first reported on the allegations at hand. "Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment," the statement read. "We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

In the wake of the investigation, media executive Neil Breen recounted his own experience working with DeGeneres when she appeared on Australia's TODAY show in 2013. During a recent episode of 4BC Breakfast, he claimed that he was asked not to look at or interact with the daytime host. "The producers called us aside and said, 'This is how it's going to work here this morning. Ellen's going to arrive at 10:15, and she'll be sitting in this chair. And Richard, you'll be sitting in this chair here. Neil, no one's to talk to Ellen. You don't talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her. She'll come in, she'll sit down, she'll talk to Richard, then Ellen will leave.'"